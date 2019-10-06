I prayed ‘Mother’ to shower her blessings on Jagan, says Roja

Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) chairperson and Nagari MLA R.K. Roja on Saturday said she prayed to Goddess Kanaka Durga to give enough strength to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to usher in prosperity in the State.

Addressing the media after darshan of the Goddess in ‘Saraswati Devi alankaram’ atop Indrakeeladri on the auspicious ‘Moola Nakshatram’ day, Ms. Roja said only a good-hearted ruler (Chief Minister) could steer the State towards happiness and prosperity, and cited the example of Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s rule.

“On this day the previous year, I had sincerely prayed to the Goddess to bring Mr. Reddy to power. This year, I want the ‘Mother’ to shower her blessings on ‘Jagan anna’ and help the State grow on all fronts,” she said.

Mr. Reddy, on coming to power, had devoted the first 100 days to catering to the immediate needs of the farmers, youth, students and other sections, she said.

Expressing satisfaction over the arrangements for a smooth darshan at the temple, she gave the credit for it to the “good coordination” ensured by Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao.