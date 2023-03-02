I-PAC has turned out to be a parallel administration in Andhra Pradesh, says JSP leader Nadendla Manohar 

March 02, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Jana Sena Party (JSP) Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar has said that the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) has become a parallel administration as the government is following its advice in almost all policy matters. In fact, I-PAC is flourishing at the expense of government institutions, he says.

If Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was confident about his government’s performance, he must reach out to the masses and find out the problems being faced by them instead of moving around under heavy police protection, Mr. Manohar suggested while addressing the media on Thursday.

Mr. Manohar said the Chief Minister’s much-anticipated visit to Tenali yielded nothing to the people as he simply ignored their concerns and went away without making any significant announcements related to the development of the constituency.

Mr. Manohar said the JSP leaders were confined to their houses by the police as they tried to submit memorandums to the Chief Minister on issues related to the people during his Tenali visit. This showed the fear of a public revolt that crept into his (Chief Minister’s) mind.

Reacting to Mr. Jagan Mohan Redy’s oft-repeated challenge to the opposition parties to contest in all 175 constituencies in 2024, the JSP leader said the Chief Minister was free to field candidates even in Telangana and that he better stop worrying about the agenda of rival parties.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was provoking regional feelings and driving a wedge among various sections of society through his words and deeds in furtherance of his party’s agenda.

If he believed that the good work done by him would enable the YSRCP to decimate the opposition parties next year, why should he suppress the growing public resentment, the JSP leader questioned.