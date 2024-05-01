I am contesting with Avinash Reddy as Jagan is protecting him in Viveka murder case, says Sharmila

May 01, 2024 03:43 am | Updated 03:43 am IST - RAVULAPALEM (EAST GODAVARI)

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila on April 30 (Tuesday) said that she needed to contest with Y.S. Avinash Reddy in Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency because Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is “protecting him” in the murder case of former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has fielded Mr. Avinash Reddy from Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency, despite the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) naming the latter as an accused in the murder case of Y.S.Vivenkananda Reddy. This drove me to contest against Mr. Avinash Reddy,” Ms. Sharmila told the media here.

In response to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s remarks that the defeat of his sister in Kadapa seat would hurt him, she said, “I am reminding Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy that there is still time to withdraw Mr. Avinash Reddy from the contest if he is genuinely concerned about my defeat.”

“Why are you (Mr. Jagan Moha Reddy) engaging the entire family of Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy in the campaign if you are not scared of defeat in Kadapa. Why do you speak about my personal life unless you are scared of the defeat?” she asked.

YSR name in CBI chargesheet

Referring to the allegation made by Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s that the Congress was behind adding Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s name in the CBI chargesheet in the disproportionate assets case, Mr. Sharmila said, “The Congress had no role in it. The name of YSR was added to the chargesheet based on the petitions filed by Ponnavolu Sudhakar, now Additional Advocate General, in the CBI court, Andhra Pradesh High Court and the Supreme Court.”

She also countered the allegations made by Mr. Jagan Moghan Reddy that the Congress was being remote-controlled by TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu in Andhra Pradesh.

“The fact is that the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are controlling Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy. Those who protested against the Reliance group for its alleged role in the chopper accident case in which YSR died are still facing legal charges. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy offered the Rajya Sabha ticket to the Reliance (Group president),“ she said.