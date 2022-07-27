Hyderabad preferred destination for fliers from A.P.

8.43 lakh passengers flew between Telangana capital and airports in A.P. in six months

The air routes between Hyderabad and cities in Andhra Pradesh continue to be the most flown as they contribute to the major part of the passenger traffic generated in airports here.

As per the city pair-wise domestic air traffic data available with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, more than 8.43 lakh air passengers flew between Hyderabad airport in Telangana, and Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Vijayawada and Rajamahendravaram airports in six months between December 2021 and May 2022.

Further, Hyderabad was the most flown destination from the four airports in the State. Visakhapatnam airport, the busiest in the State, witnessed more than 3.52 lakh flyers to and fro Hyderabad between December 2021 and May this year.

During the same period, more than 2.78 lakh flyers travelled between Tirupati and Hyderabad and 1.13 lakh flyers travelled between Vijayawada and Hyderabad.

Next to Hyderabad was Bengaluru and New Delhi with 3.29 lakh and 3.27 lakh passengers in six months. However, the two cities are not connected with all the airports in the State.

The passenger traffic between the airports in the State and Chennai during the six months was 1.57 lakh and it was 98,759 for Mumbai. Only Tirupati and Visakhapatnam airports were connected to Mumbai.

Air traffic of about 5,000 passengers was registered between Kadapa and Hyderabad airports between March and May this year.