Hundreds offer prayers at Arasavalli

Hundreds of devotees from various parts of the country offered prayers at the temple of Sri Suryanarayana Swamy (Sun God) at Arasavalli in the district in the early hours of Saturday on the auspicious occasion of ‘Ratha Saptami’.

On behalf of the State government, Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas offered ‘silk vastrams’ to the presiding deity.

R&B Minister Dharmana Krishnadas, MLA Dharmana Prasada Rao, and former Union Minister Killi Kruparani were among the several VIPs who had darshan of the deity and participated in the ‘ksheerabhishekam’ ritual.

Later, district Collector J. Nivas and other officials reviewed the arrangements and said that there was no mad rush on the temple premises as separate queue lines had been arranged for the VIPs and donors.

The Endowments Department issued pass only to the donors and the officials and staff on duty.

Separate queue lines were arranged for the ₹500 and ₹100 ticket holders. There was another queue line for free darshan from Indra Pushakarani.

The Police Department, which is anticipating more pilgrim rush on Sunday, decided to continue the security arrangements.