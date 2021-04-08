Humans cannot be equated with god: Naidu

Unfortunate to reinstate a person who made baseless charges, says TDP chief

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu said that a human will always remain a human and can never become a god. It is wrong to presume that he is above or equal to the Almighty or himself is a god.

His statement assumes significance in the backdrop of the former Tirumala chief priest A.V. Ramana Deekshitulu purportedly characterising Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as another incarnation of Lord Maha Vishnu, a couple of days back at Tadepalli near Vijayawada.

In another apparent dig at Mr. Deekshitulu, he said it was unfortunate to reinstate a person who had levelled baseless allegations with regard to the loss of pink diamond.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, he said that such acts deeply hurt the religious sentiments of the devotees associated with the Tirumala deity.

Striking a nostalgic chord, he said it was only by the grace of Lord Venkateswara that he could survive the Alipiri bomb blast in 2003. The renowned shrine is a priceless asset to the State and the onus of protecting its sanctity rests on every individual.

Taking everyone by surprise, Mr. Naidu also rolled down the congested lanes of Balaji Nagar where the displaced families are rehabilitated and also visited the houses of a couple of party workers.

Even though he had visited the town several times earlier in various capacities, this is his second visit to the residential locality.

Earlier, Mr. Naidu accompanied by party State unit president K. Atchannaidu, party candidate for Tirupati bypoll Panabaka Lakshmi and other leaders offered prayers at the hill temple.

Later, he left for Sri Kalahasti to take part in the election campaigning.

Paripoornananda reacts

Chittoor Staff Reporter adds: meanwhile, Sri Peetam pontiff Swami Paripoornananda condemned the alleged observations of Mr. Ramana Deekshitulu.

Speaking to the media along with the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders at Tirupati, Mr. Paripoornananda termed the act of comparing a human being with the divine incarnation as “a big sin”. He said in the past also some political leaders took pride comparing their might with the divine, but this tendency would only lead to one’s destruction.

He said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy should answer three questions: “Why the State government is afraid of bringing the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams under the ambit of the Right to Information Act? Why the State government is afraid to publish a White Paper on the assets and jewels of Lord Venkateswara? When Endowments Minister V. Srinivas himself had announced that 375 temples were under dilapidated conditions, is it not the responsibility of Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy to protect the Hindu temples?”