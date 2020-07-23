Human ingenuity will prevail over COVID-19: Governor

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has expressed the confidence that human ingenuity and capability of innovation and adaptation will soon create a solution for COVID-19.

Sharing his thoughts through a televised address on the occasion of his completion of one year in office on Thursday, Mr. Harichandan said he felt proud when he got an opportunity to serve the people of Andhra Pradesh, a progressive State having rich culture and heritage.

He committed himself to act as a bridge between the Central and State governments to ensure welfare and betterment of the people of the State, and thanked the people for their love and affection, and cooperation.

He said the country was witnessing a spurt in COVID-19 cases in spite of the best efforts by the governments as it was a pandemic that shook even the countries that had advanced medical and public health facilities.

The Governor said both the State and the Central governments were making concerted efforts to contain the spread.

Advice to people

He asserted that the four Ts (tracing, tracking, testing and treating) were the most effective way to fight against the pandemic, and advised the people to remain at home to the extent possible.

Mr. Harichandan appreciated the services of the frontline warriors, members of the Red Cross, NGOs and civil society organisations in helping the people cope with the distress.

He further said that while attending programmes organised by various universities and educational institutions, he stressed the need to organise voluntary blood donation camps and tree plantation.

He also said he could interact with the tribal groups during his visits to the tribal areas in Srikakulam and Kurnool districts and understand their problems.