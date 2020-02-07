Huge quantity of wash, ID liquor destroyed

In a State-wide operation against illicit liquor, 185 teams of the Excise department on Thursday raided illegal liquor production centres and seized and destroyed 84,115 litres of wash, 521 litres of illicitly distilled (ID) liquor and over 1,600 kg of black and white jaggery. Thirteen cases were booked and 15 persons were arrested while the search is on for more persons involved in the illegal activity.

In a release, Prohibition and Excise department said that the raids were aimed at illicit liquor production centres located in inaccessible villages, forest areas, inter-State border areas and others. Over 80 habitations were raided.

Officials said that individual cases were being registered against ID liquor manufacturers, landowners, sellers, financiers and all others involved.