Huge quantity of wash, ID liquor destroyed

In a State-wide operation against illicit liquor, 185 teams of the Excise department on Thursday raided illegal liquor production centres and seized and destroyed 84,115 litres of wash, 521 litres of illicitly distilled (ID) liquor and over 1,600 kg of black and white jaggery. Thirteen cases were booked and 15 persons were arrested while the search is on for more persons involved in the illegal activity.
In a release, Prohibition and Excise department said that the raids were aimed at illicit liquor production centres located in inaccessible villages, forest areas, inter-State border areas and others. Over 80 habitations were raided.
Officials said that individual cases were being registered against ID liquor manufacturers, landowners, sellers, financiers and all others involved.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.