Andhra Pradesh

Huge quantity of wash, ID liquor destroyed

more-in

15 persons arrested in raids on 82 habitations across State

In a State-wide operation against illicit liquor, 185 teams of the Excise department on Thursday raided illegal liquor production centres and seized and destroyed 84,115 litres of wash, 521 litres of illicitly distilled (ID) liquor and over 1,600 kg of black and white jaggery. Thirteen cases were booked and 15 persons were arrested while the search is on for more persons involved in the illegal activity.

In a release, Prohibition and Excise department said that the raids were aimed at illicit liquor production centres located in inaccessible villages, forest areas, inter-State border areas and others. Over 80 habitations were raided.

Officials said that individual cases were being registered against ID liquor manufacturers, landowners, sellers, financiers and all others involved.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
crime
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 7, 2020 12:42:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/huge-quantity-of-wash-id-liquor-destroyed/article30755927.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY