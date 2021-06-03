Andhra Pradesh

Huge haul of liquor, tobacco in Chittoor

The Chittoor cops seized a huge haul of 9,000 bottles of liquor and 48,000 packets of tobacco products (gutka) from bootleggers on Thursday and also seized a car and a tractor used for their transportation.

Acting on a tip-off, Superintendent of Police (Chittoor) S. Senthil Kumar directed Additional SP (Admin) D.N. Mahesh to crack the whip on the criminals, who formed a team led by DSP Sudhakar Reddy on Wednesday. Chittoor Rural East Circle Inspector K. Balaiah, Sub-inspectors K. Rajasekhar (Thavanampalle) and V. Suman (Gangadhara Nellore) checked the vehicles in their respective jurisdictions and seized the gutka and liquor bottles from a car.

Thavanampalle police seized ₹10 lakh worth of liquor bottles belonging to Goa and ₹15 lakh worth of gutka packets from a godown purportedly belonging to a charitable trust. Similarly, a raid on the field of Mani Naidu in Pathapalyam village of Gangadhara Nellore mandal yielded illegally-brought liquor bottles worth ₹24.15 lakh. The police arrested R. Suresh Babu (37), K. Poornachandra (31), S. Khaleel (34), V. Sudhakar Naidu (26) and V. Kumaraswamy Naidu (36) were arrested in the two operations.


