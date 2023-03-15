HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IIITDM Kurnool signs MoU with UNA Mission Group

March 15, 2023 07:11 am | Updated 07:11 am IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau
IIITDM Kurnool Director D.V.L.N. Somayajulu and UN Association Mission representatives exchanging a copy of the MoU on the IIITDM campus on Tuesday.

IIITDM Kurnool Director D.V.L.N. Somayajulu and UN Association Mission representatives exchanging a copy of the MoU on the IIITDM campus on Tuesday.

A generic memorandum of understanding was executed between the Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing, Kurnool (IIITDM Kurnool) and United Nations Association (UNA) mission group for A.P. and Telangana.

Lingutla Jaya Ramulu, diplomatic cardholder, who is chief expert of UN Vision of 2045 from the office of ICSTI Moscow Ministry of Russia, signed the MoU at IIITDM in Kurnool on Tuesday. 

As part of the MoU, students of IIITDM will adopt two to three villages in the Mahanandi to Achampet region and educate the people including students about the importance of conserving forests, land, and quality of air for the next five years as part of this programme. Some of the students of IIITDM Kurnool would also be allowed to take up research projects on the topics the UNA mission promotes through this MoU, IIITDM Registrar S. Gurumurthy said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.