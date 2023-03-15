March 15, 2023 07:11 am | Updated 07:11 am IST - KURNOOL

A generic memorandum of understanding was executed between the Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing, Kurnool (IIITDM Kurnool) and United Nations Association (UNA) mission group for A.P. and Telangana.

Lingutla Jaya Ramulu, diplomatic cardholder, who is chief expert of UN Vision of 2045 from the office of ICSTI Moscow Ministry of Russia, signed the MoU at IIITDM in Kurnool on Tuesday.

As part of the MoU, students of IIITDM will adopt two to three villages in the Mahanandi to Achampet region and educate the people including students about the importance of conserving forests, land, and quality of air for the next five years as part of this programme. Some of the students of IIITDM Kurnool would also be allowed to take up research projects on the topics the UNA mission promotes through this MoU, IIITDM Registrar S. Gurumurthy said.