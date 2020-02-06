Andhra Pradesh

HSL refits INS Sindhuvir four days ahead of schedule

Hindustan Shipyard Limited displayed its prowess in submarine repair by completing extensive repairs, upgrades, system integration and trials of INS Sindhuvir, a Sindhughosh-class diesel-electric submarine of the Indian Navy, ahead of schedule.

HSL delivered the refitted submarine on Wednesday, ahead of the contractual delivery date of February 9. This is the second such feat for the shipyard, which had earlier completed the refit of INS Astradharini 14 days ahead of schedule.

Rear Admiral L.V. Sarat Babu (retired), Chairman and Managing Director of HSL, said that the timely completion of the refit was possible due to active involvement of the Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam and the support of the Eastern Naval Command. Apart from this, the strong vendor base of about 70 MSMEs developed during the refit had cumulatively generated sizeable local revenue, employment and enhancement of skill, he stated.

The CMD said this puts HSL on a strong pedestal for undertaking future submarine projects like P75I construction, medium refit life certification of INS Sindhugosh and other submarine refits by harnessing the potential of Indian companies.

