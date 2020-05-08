HRF seeks criminal case against LG Polymers

Alleging that negligence had led to the gas leak from LG Polymers, the Human Rights Forum (HRF) has demanded criminal prosecution of the factory management as well as the officials of the regulatory bodies.

“The case registered against LG Polymers must be pursued diligently,” said HRF AP and Telangana State Coordinator V.S. Krishna on Friday.

Taking strong exception to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy describing the LG Polymers as a ‘good company and a reputed multinational that adheres to norms’, Mr. Krishna said that the company is responsible for the death of 11 people and serious health concerns for hundreds of citizens.

HRF AP State general secretary K. Sudha said the long-term impact of the gas on the public health was yet to be known. “This company has been running for many years in open violation of basic environmental norms, a fact it admitted in an affidavit submitted to the State-level Environmental Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) in May last year,” alleged Ms. Sudha.

‘Corporate crime’

Dubbing the gas leak incident as a “corporate crime”, she said any attempt to underplay the case would be disgraceful. “Have we forgotten the monumental injustice of Bhopal over 35 years ago,” she asked.

The HRF members further alleged that regulatory bodies such as the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) and the Factory Inspectorate were ‘compromised and criminally pliant knowing well the dangers involved’. Liability must be fixed on town planning authorities for looking away from the running of a large red category hazardous industry in close proximity of a densely populated area, they pointed out.

‘Careless handling’

“It is evident that LG Polymers is in contempt of the Manufacture, Storage and Import of Hazardous Chemical Rules, 1989. Styrene is classified as a ‘hazardous and toxic chemical which needs a careful management by following the protocols. The management has been careless in handling and storing of the chemical and has given basic guidelines the go-by. Proper maintenance was not done before the factory resumed operations were resumed, alleged Mr. Krishna.