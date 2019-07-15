‘Housing target will be met’

The State government has set for itself a target to construct 25 lakh houses, according to Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupati.

“Rural and urban housing are being given utmost priority. The government is also committed to providing all the basic amenities to the people. I have set an ambitious target of ensuring the construction of 10,000 houses in the Bapatla Assembly segment. I will contribute ₹1 lakh to each house by mobilising donations,” Mr. Raghupati said while addressing a meeting after inaugurating a housing colony for the differently abled at Vedullapalli. The colony was built by the Village Reconstruction Organisation with the support of the A.P. Housing Corporation.

Mr. Raghupati also highlighted the problem of drinking water in Bapatla saying that salinity was posing a challenge.

“The aqua farms are to be blamed for it,” he said.

Chief Secretary L.V. Subrahmanyam said every citizen had the right to own a house, and added that the government would fulfil its promise of building 25 lakh houses.District Collector I. Samuel Anand Kumar said the demand for houses had been increasing, and sought the cooperation of the NGOs and philanthropists to complete the ambitious target.

VRO president Sr Cleatus and treasurer Kavitha David were present.