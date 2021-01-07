‘Housing scheme will help the poor live with dignity’

Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna on Thursday described the ‘Pedalandariki Illu’ scheme as a key initiative of the government to guarantee housing facility to the poor across the State.
Addressing a gathering during the distribution of house site pattas in his native consituency of Ramachandrapuram, Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna said the housing scheme would help the poor lead a decent life with dignity.
“The Navaratnalu initiative which includes the housing scheme is a tool to address the poverty, empowering all sections of the society,” said Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna.
The Minister, accompanied by Amalapuram MP Ch. Anuradha, distributed house site pattas to beneficiaries in Ramachandrapuram Assembly constituency, where 323 acres of land in 178 layouts has been kept aside for 15,232 beneficiaries.
Meanwhile, East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy has advised the beneficiaries not to fall prey to the middlemen to sell their house sites.
Right to sale
“The government will register the house sites in the name of the beneficiaries, enabling them the right to sale once all hurdles are clear. I appeal to the beneficiaries not to resort to sell the house sites, despite any tempting offer from middlemen,” said Mr. Muralidhar Reddy.
Kapu Corporation Chairman D. Raja, Kakinada City MLA D. Chandrasekhar Reddy and other public representatives were present on the occasion.
