Housing scheme for weaker sections in Andhra Pradesh replete with irregularities, says Jana Sena Party

An expenditure of ₹35,141 crore has not been properly accounted for, and YSRCP leaders are involved in the scam, alleges Jana Sena Party leader Nadendla Manohar

November 16, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V. Raghavendra
Jana Sena Party leader Nadendla Manohar addressing the media at Mangalagiri in Guntur district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Jana Sena Party’s (JSP) political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar alleged on November 16 that massive irregularities had taken place in the construction of houses for the poor in the Jagannanna colonies and an expenditure of ₹35,141 crore was not properly accounted for.

Mr. Manohar demanded that the government reveal the colony-wise details of land acquired, while alleging that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders were involved in the scam.

Addressing the media at the party office near Mangalagiri in Guntur district, Mr. Manohar said the government had even misled the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) about the money spent by it on land acquisition, which amounted to a staggering ₹56,102 crore.

He stated that the government claimed to have distributed 30,76,000 house site title deeds as per the report submitted by it to the CAG in June 2021, and construction of 28,30,000 houses had been undertaken, for which 68,381 acres were acquired.

It was stated on the Floor of the Legislative Assembly in March 2022 that 71,811 acres were acquired and a sum of ₹25,000 crore spent. The government ought to give an explanation for it. Again in December 2022, the government said it had acquired 75,670 acres.

In October 2023, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said five lakh houses were occupied by the beneficiaries. There was a lot of inconsistency in these statistics reeled out by the government, which should disclose real facts if it did not commit any wrongdoing, Mr. Manohar added.

