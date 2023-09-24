HamberMenu
Housing scheme beneficiaries in Andhra Pradesh to get LED bulbs, energy-efficient fans

This initiative is expected to save 734 units of energy per house per year, says official

September 24, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

The Andhra Pradesh government will launch an energy-efficiency programme for the housing schemes soon, as a part of which energy-efficiency bulbs and fans will be provided to the beneficiaries. 

Special Chief Secretary (Housing) Ajay Jain, in a press release on September 24 (Sunday), said that the government was poised to construct 30.65 lakh houses at a cost of ₹83,460 crore.  The ‘Pedalandariki Illu’ initiative, launched as a part of ‘Navaratnalu’, is dedicated to realising the goal of ‘Housing for All’.   With the support of Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), the State government will promote energy efficiency and elevate the living standards for the marginalised sections. 

The State government will facilitate each beneficiary with four LED bulbs, two LED tube lights, and two energy-efficient BLDC fans, with the support of the EESL. This initiative is expected to save about 734 units of energy per house per year, equating to approximately ₹352 crore for 15.6 lakh houses during the Phase-I.  Besides adopting energy-efficient methods with the active and timely support of the Energy Department, the Housing Department has decided to create the best power infrastructure, he said.

