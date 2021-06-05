House sites will be sanctioned within 90 days: MLA

YSR Congress Party MLA from Parvatipuram Alajangi Jogarao on Saturday directed officials to ensure house sites within 90 days for poor people whoever applies for them. He laid the foundation stone for the construction of Jagananna Colony in Lakshminarayanapuram village of Parvatipuram mandal.

He said that 132 houses would come up in the well-developed layout and the colony would fulfil the dream of poor people to have their own houses. “Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is keen on ensuring basic civic infrastructure in Jagananna Colonies. Certainly Lakshmipuram Colony would be a model one,” said Mr. Jogarao.

“Many people who missed the opportunity can also apply for house sites. The officials will sanction them within 90 days after verifying their eligibility,” he added.

Some beneficiaries who wanted to construct houses on their own with the sanctioned ₹1.8 lakh each urged the legislator to provide steel and cement at affordable rates. He promised that he would bring the issue to the notice of the government to avoid additional financial burden on the beneficiaries.