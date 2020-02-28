Hotel worker held for sexual assault on minor girl

The Nuzvid police arrested a hotel worker, A. Venkateswara Rao, 35, who allegedly sexually assaulted a minor girl in Nuzvid town on February 26 night.

The suspect, a resident of Gandhi Nagar in the town, took the girl, aged about 10 years, on his bicycle when she was waiting for her father in front of their house and committed the crime, said Nuzvid Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) B. Srinivasulu.

The DSP told reporters at the Nuzvid Town police station on Friday that Venkateswara Rao picked up the girl around 10.15 p.m. on Wednesday, took her to an isolated place and resorted to the crime.

On receiving information, CI Ramachandra Rao, who was on patrolling, shifted the girl to the Government General Hospital (GGH), Vijayawada, the same day night.

Eight special teams under the supervision of Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu and ASP (trainee) Krishnakanth Patil, collected the CCTV footages and identified the suspect.

“Police seized the bicycle he used and other evidences. He would be sent for medical examination,” Mr. Srinivasulu said.

The SP appreciated the police personnel for swift action and announced cash awards for them.

Collector visits victim

Meanwhile, Collector A. Md. Imtiaz along with the Disha Centre staff and other officers, visited the Old GGH and enquired about the health condition of the girl.

Mr. Imtiaz also inspected the Disha Centre on the hospital premises. He asked centre administrator B. Vidya Sravanthi about the facilities and verified the records.