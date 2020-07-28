Hospitals overwhelmed with patients in Prakasam

The cases and death toll continued to rise in South Coastal Andhra region as four more patients succumbed to the pandemic and a total of 472 persons tested positive in Nellore district in the last 24 hours.

With this, the death toll rose to 32 while the count went up to 5,488 in the district.

In Prakasam district, the number of confirmed cases rose to 4,078 in even as the COVID-19 hospitals overflowed with patients. Four new containment clusters were created in Prakasam district with 26 very active and 165 active ones. Over 2,900 primary and secondary contacts of the newly-infected persons were identified and isolated.

While 984 patients were treated in eight hospitals, 261 were admitted to COVID-19 Care Centres. As many as 269 patients were yet to be admitted, a report compiled by the Prakasam district administration said. As many as 52 patients were put in intensive care units as their condition turned critical. The number of active cases stood at 1,822 after 238 patients-- 185 from hospitals and 53 from COVID Care Centres--were discharged on recovery. As many as 308 persons were asked to observe home quarantine.

Ongole continued to reel under the impact of coronavirus as 45 more tested positive during the period taking the confirmed cases to 829. Kanigiri and Chirala towns recorded 35 cases each followed by Kandukur and Podili with 29 each.

The new cases came also from Giddalur(14), Peddaraveedu(6), Markapur(6), Lingasamudram(6), Addanki(5), Singarayakonda(5), Chinnaganjam(4), Pedda Dornala(4)Gudlur(4), Ballikurava(3), Cumbum(3), Maddipadu(3), Yerragondapalem (3), Parchur(3), Yaddanapudi(3), J.Pangalur(3), Tangutur(2), Thallur(2) and Ulavapadu(2).