Home Minister on Dasara arrangements

Minister for Home and NTR district in-charge Minister Taneti Vanitha has asked the officials of all the departments to coordinate and ensure that the Dasara festival celebrations atop Indrakeeladri are organised without causing any inconveniences to the devotees.

Ms. Vanitha along with Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Endowments Kottu Satyanarayana reviewed the arrangements being made for the State festival with officials of various departments in the Collectorate on Thursday. She said 90% of the work was completed. She said the police department was asked to manage traffic by imposing diversions on necessary roads during the 10-day festival between September 26 and October 5.

Mr. Satyanarayana asked officials of revenue, police, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, endowments, health and others to make a coordinated effort in making arrangements for the devotees. He also asked officials to coordinate with local elected representatives.

Former Endowments Minister and Vijayawada West MLA Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu, NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao, Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata, Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, VMC chief Swapnil Dinakar Pundakar and others were present.

Earlier, Ms. Vanitha along with officials inspected the arrangements around Indrakeeladri such as queue lines, parking lots, tonsure centres, Punnami Ghat and others. She asked officials to enhance security at the Krishna River ghats as the river would be in spate during the festival. She also visited the temple.