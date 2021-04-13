Home guard shoots wife dead

He allegedly used Additional SP’s weapon, probe ordered

A home guard allegedly shot dead his wife at Bhavanipuram in the city on Monday.

The accused, Vinod Kumar, was attached to the Additional Superintendent of Police, Sashikanth, in the Intelligence Security Wing (ISW), and was looking after the Chief Minister’s security.

The Additional SP reportedly handed over his 9 mm pistol (service weapon) to the home guard before going out of station.

According to reports, Vinod Kumar fell in love with Surya Prabha (25) and married her two years ago. Recently, he had mortgaged her gold jewellery with a private finance company, and the couple had been quarrelling over the issue for a few days. On Sunday night, Surya Prabha had questioned him about her ornaments, and they had a heated argument, following which Vinod Kumar reportedly opened fire killing her on the spot.

Police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu along with Deputy Commissioner of Police Vikrant Patil and West Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) K. Hanumantha Rao visited the spot.

“Police are inquiring why the Additional SP’s weapon was with the home guard. The accused fired one round on his wife from a close range,” Mr. Srinivasulu said.

Mr. Hanumantha Rao said the home guard had tried to mislead his in-laws and the investigation officers saying that the weapon misfired. During questioning, he confessed to have committed the crime.

The Bhavanipuram police registered a case and arrested the accused.

He was booked under Section 302 IPC (murder) and Section 27 (1) of the Indian Arms Act, the ACP said.