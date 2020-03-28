Home delivery of chicken, mutton and fish in Kakinada from Sunday

East Godavari Joint Collector G. Lakshmisha on Saturday roped in 27 outlets for supply and door delivery of fish, chicken, and mutton in the Kakinada Municipal Corporation from Sunday.

In a review meeting with the chick and fish stalls here, Mr. Lakshmisha has finalised the 27 small outlets which agreed for the door delivery of the fish, prawn, chicken, and mutton at the fixed prices.

“As many as 15 outlets will supply the chicken and mutton while 12 outlets will supply prawn and fish.”

Vegetable supply

A total of 70 individuals have been permitted to sell the vegetables in the district headquarters of Kakinada. As many as 12 individuals will sell fruits at the doorstep of the customers. The Kakinada Municipal Corporation authorities have been directed to monitor the prices, apart from avoiding huge gathering on the roads.