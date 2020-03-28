Andhra Pradesh

Home delivery of chicken, mutton and fish in Kakinada from Sunday

Joint Collector finalises 27 small outlets

East Godavari Joint Collector G. Lakshmisha on Saturday roped in 27 outlets for supply and door delivery of fish, chicken, and mutton in the Kakinada Municipal Corporation from Sunday.

In a review meeting with the chick and fish stalls here, Mr. Lakshmisha has finalised the 27 small outlets which agreed for the door delivery of the fish, prawn, chicken, and mutton at the fixed prices.

“As many as 15 outlets will supply the chicken and mutton while 12 outlets will supply prawn and fish.”

Vegetable supply

A total of 70 individuals have been permitted to sell the vegetables in the district headquarters of Kakinada. As many as 12 individuals will sell fruits at the doorstep of the customers. The Kakinada Municipal Corporation authorities have been directed to monitor the prices, apart from avoiding huge gathering on the roads.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 28, 2020 8:05:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/home-delivery-of-chicken-mutton-and-fish-in-kakinada-from-sunday/article31193723.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY