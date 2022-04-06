Higher footfall expected for celestial wedding at Vontimitta temple
Coming after a two-year pause attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, the State government-sponsored ‘Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam’ at the Sri Kodanda Rama Swamy temple in Vontimitta is expected to witness higher pilgrim footfall this year.
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams(TTD) has made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the State festival slated for April 15, where Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will take part.
TTD Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy and Joint Executive Officer V. Veerabrahmam inspected the arrangements at the temple on Monday along with Kadapa Collector V. Vijayarama Raju for enhanced coordination with the district machinery.
Mr. Reddy said he had inspected the dormitories, VIP rest house, ‘Kalyana Vedika’ (the venue of the celestial wedding) and held a meeting to review the arrangements. “A final review meeting will be held with all departments on April 9, close to the event,” he added.
Joint Collector Saikanth Varma, Assistant Collector Babu, Additional Superintendent of Police Mahesh Kumar, TTD’s Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao accompanied the team.
