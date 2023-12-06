HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

High-speed winds continue till late in the night, Bapatla district plunges into darkness

Almost all the roads in Chebrolu, Ponnur, Gopapuram and other places were deserted before and after the cyclone hit the coast near Bapatla

December 06, 2023 03:34 am | Updated 03:34 am IST - Bapatla

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
An electric pole which was uprooted due to strong gales near Suryalanka beach in Bapatla district on Tuesday.

An electric pole which was uprooted due to strong gales near Suryalanka beach in Bapatla district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Homes covered with tin roof sheets and asbestos and overhead tanks were seen flying in the air, as one drove down the deserted roads passing through the coastal villages such as Suryalanka in the Bapatla district where the severe cyclonic storm Michaung made its landfall on December 6 afternoon.

High-velocity winds continued till late in the night in most parts of Bapatla district forcing people to remain indoors.

As there was no power, almost the entire district was plunged into darkness, and communication was cut off to Bapatla district as there was no mobile phone network due to the calamity.

Almost all the roads in Chebrolu, Ponnur, Gopapuram and other places were deserted before and after the cyclone hit the coast near Bapatla.

Police arranged pickets as a precautionary measure. Many fishermen families were shifted to the relief camps and cyclone shelters.

“We arranged food, drinking water, milk, eggs, biscuits and blankets for about 30 villagers in Suryalanka Cyclone Shelter. The camp will continue till the rainfall recedes and receive orders from the district officers,” said Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) P. D. S. Sharatchandra Babu, who is the flood duty officer at Suryalanka.

“As our house was damaged due to rains, officials brought our family to the cyclone shelter. The staff are supplying food and milk to us,” a fisherman, Palaiah said.

“Even after five hours after the cyclone crossed the coast, very high speed winds are blowing. So we are staying indoors,” said Gopi of Suryalanka.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Coastal Andhra / cyclones

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.