High Court posts hearing on capital cases to Aug. 23

Advocates express difficulties in attending court in person

A full bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court comprising Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami, Justices Joymalya Bagchi and N. Jayasurya adjourned the scheduled hearing of a batch of writ petitions that challenged the A.P. Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions and the CRDA Repeal Acts, 2020 to August 23.

The court was supposed to conduct a physical hearing of the cases, but postponed it keeping in view the difficulties expressed by some advocates in attending the court in person owing to the coronavirus pandemic situation.

The development of Amaravati, Visakhapatnam and Kurnool as the legislative, executive and judicial capitals respectively, which is the objective of the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Act and the CRDA Repeal Act, is being opposed by thousands of farmers who had parted with their lands under the pooling scheme and other stakeholders.