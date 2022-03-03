High Court orders Andhra Pradesh government to implement CRDA Act

The judgment comes in the wake of the State government withdrawing the two acts — The A.P. Decentralisation Act and the CRDA repeal act in November 2021

The High Court of Andhra Pradesh has directed the Government of Andhra Pradesh to take all decisions in accordance with Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) and complete the works included in the CRDA master plan within six months.

A three judge Bench headed by Chief Justice Justice Prasanth Kumar Mishra on March 3 gave the final judgment after hearings in case relating to petitions filed by land owners of Amaravati against the State government’s decision to have three Capitals.

The judgment comes in the wake of the State government withdrawing the two acts — The A.P. Decentralisation Act and the CRDA repeal act in November 2021.

However, the High Court continued the hearing after some petitioners contended that there are still some issues relating to CRDA act, including transfer of developer plots to land owners who have given away their farm lands, development or basic infrastructure and mortgaging of lands in banks.

The HC has also ordered that the State government should submit timely reports on the development of capital region, farmers should be given developer plots within three months and there should be no diversion of lands for other purposes.