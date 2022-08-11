Heritage walk to Undavalli caves draws many

Samuel Jonathan P 2317 August 11, 2022 22:56 IST

Collector, SP among those who took part in the programme

Collector M. Venugopal Reddy, SP K. Arif Hafeez, Joint Collector G. Raja Kumari and others at the Undavalli caves in Guntur district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

A heritage walk to the Undavalli caves, an archaeological wonder on the banks of River Krishna, on the eve of the 75th Independence Day, has rekindled interest in the ancient history and culture of the country. District Collector M. Venugopal Reddy, Joint Collector G. Raja Kumari, Superintendent of Police, Guntur, K. Arif Hafeez, Madhya Vimochana Prachar Committee chairman V. Lakshman Reddy and Chairman of Agricultural Market Committee Ch. Yesuratnam took part in the walk. “The heritage walk is part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav taken up during August 1-15, and we are proud of our heritage in Undavalli caves. The district administration is also taking up a special campaign to ensure the national flag flies on every home as part of Har Ghar Tiranga programme during August 13-15,” said Mr. Venugopal Reddy. Mr. Arif Hafeez said that the police department was taking up several programmes. District Revenue Officer K. Chandrasekhara Rao, Deputy Collector Bhaskar Naidu, Tahsildar, Tadepalli, Srinivasa Reddy, director of Horticulture Sujatha and ED of BC Welfare Durga Bai were present.



