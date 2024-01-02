Help fishermen benefit from PMMSY, says Union Minister Parshottam Rupala

January 02, 2024 06:37 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - GUNTUR

Union Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Parshottam Rupala has asked the district officials and bankers to help the fishing community derive the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), a Central government scheme that is aimed at bringing about ecologically healthy, economically viable, and socially inclusive development of the fisheries sector.

Mr. Parshottam Rupala was speaking at a programme organised at Nizampatnam in Bapatla district on January 2 (Tuesday). Of the four aqua parks sanctioned across the country, one was located in Nizampatnam, and works on the ₹450-crore project had already started, he added.

The Union Minister also said that the Central government had sanctioned loans to the farmers at Nizampatnam through the Kisan Credit Card.

YSRCP Raya Sabha members Mopidevi Venkata Ramana and B. Masthan, and Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh were present.