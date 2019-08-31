Help desks to be set up for village secretariat exams

The Vizianagaram district administration will set up help desks at the Collector’s office, mandal headquarters, bus stands and railway stations to provide information on the examination centres and modes of transport available to reach there between September 1 and 8 for the selection of candidates for posts in the proposed village secretariats.

Assistant Collector Ketan Garg, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer T. Venkateswara Rao, Additional Superintendent of Police Jallepalli Rammohana Rao and other senior officials reviewed the arrangements for the exams which will be held at 198 centres of 25 mandals in the district. The government declared holidays for the schools and colleges selected as examination centres.

As many as 58,812 candidates will appear for the exams. Around 13 centres were identified for physically-challenged persons. The candidates can approach the help desks to get information about the routes, timings of special buses and other details.

20 flying squads

As many as 61 route officers, 272 chief superintendents, 128 additional chief superintendents and 3,042 invigilators have already been identified for conducting the exams. Around 20 flying squads will visit the exam centres randomly to prevent malpractices during the test.

The police department has imposed ban orders under Section 144 near the exam centres. Around 600 personnel will oversee security at the venues.

“The candidates should reach the examination centre at least one hour before the scheduled time with their original hall tickets. Selection of the candidates will be done purely on merit. They should not approach any middlemen to get jobs,” said Mr. Garg.