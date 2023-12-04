Heavy rains bring life to a standstill in Tirupati as cyclone Michaung draws closer

December 04, 2023 05:12 am | Updated 05:12 am IST - TIRUPATI

The heavy rains that battered Tirupati district brought life to a standstill on Sunday. Devotees visiting the temple city of Tirupati suffered as their travel itineraries went astray with transport in some places coming to a grinding halt.

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounding a cyclone warning for the next 48 hours, the south coastal and Rayalaseema districts are put on high alert. The government has advised fishermen against venturing into the sea till late Tuesday .

Meanwhile, Tirupati Collector K. Venkataramana Reddy has declared a holiday for educational institutions on Monday.

The district administration has set up a control room that can be reached at 0877-223 6007. Similarly, the regional call centres established at the revenue divisional headquarters can be reached at 97041 61120 (Srikalahasti), 94907 39223 (Sullurpeta), 08624-252807 (Gudur) and 94910 77012 (Tirupati).

The police and NDRF teams are already keeping a tab on water bodies, bridges and culverts by forming pickets. The public can alert the police over 100 or on its WhatsApp number 80999 99977.

4-year-old dies

Meanwhile, in a tragic incident, a four-year-old boy, Yashwant, died when the damp wall of their house collapsed at Chindepalli ST Colony in Yerpedu mandal due to the incessant rains. His parents rushed him to the nearest hospital where he was declared brought dead.