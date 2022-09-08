Andhra Pradesh: Heavy rains across State in the offing 

Wet weather predicted till Sunday as low pressure forms over Bay

A woman covering her family members with an umbrella at the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

The State is likely to witness increased rainfall till September 11 in the wake of a low pressure area that has formed over west-central and adjacent east-central Bay of Bengal.

As per the latest inference of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the low-pressure area is likely to become well marked off north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts during the next 48 hours.

Isolated places in coastal Andhra are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall till Saturday and heavy rainfall is likely in isolated places of Rayalaseema during the same period. Also, most places in coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema regions are likely to receive light to moderate rain till Saturday and many places in north coastal Andhra will continue to receive light to moderate rain on Sunday.

AP State Disaster Management Authority Managing Director B.R. Ambedkar has asked fishermen to not venture into the sea off the Andhra coast for the next five days following a warning issued by the IMD.

He said rainfall accompanied by lightning is likely across the State during the next two days.