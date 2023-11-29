HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Heavy rainfall forecast for four days in South Coastal and Rayalaseema regions from December 2

The well-marked low-pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal and South Andaman Sea may intensify into a depression on November 30, and turn into a cyclonic storm over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal around December 2, says IMD

November 29, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Nellore Sravani

The South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema regions will see heavy to very heavy rainfall for four days from December 2 to 5 due to the likelihood of the formation of a cyclone over the Bay of Bengal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has also forecast extremely heavy rainfall in these regions on December 4, and across the State on December 5.

Thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning, are likely at isolated places across the State on these days. Light to moderate showers will begin from November 30 (Thursday) at isolated places in the State.

The IMD, in a release, said there was a well-marked low-pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal and South Andaman Sea, and that it was likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over southeast Bay of Bengal on November 30. Thereafter, it was likely to move north-westwards and intensify gradually into a cyclonic storm over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal around December 2.

In view of the cyclone, the IMD issued a note of caution to the farmers to harvest crops immediately.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority Managing Director B.R. Ambedkar said fishermen who ventured into the sea should return immediately, and farmers should take appropriate measures to prevent crop damage.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / rains / Agriculture

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.