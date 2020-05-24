Andhra Pradesh

Health Minister to finalise sites for two medical colleges on Tuesday

‘They will be established in Amalapuram and Rajamahendravaram’

East Godavari District Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy has said that site for setting up of two government medical colleges would be finalised following the inspection by Health Minister A. Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) on Tuesday. The Central government has recently granted two medical colleges proposed to be set up in Amalapuram and Rajamahendravaram in the district.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Muralidhar has said; “The land has been identified for the proposed colleges in the district. In the case of Rajamahendravaram medical college, a site has been proposed on the central prison campus. The site, to be inspected by the Health Minister on Tuesday, is yet to be finalised.”

‘400 test negative’

“As many as 400 persons, identified as primary and secondary contacts of a 53-year-old man who died of COVID-19 at Gollala Mamidada on Wednesday, have been tested negative on Sunday. No positive case has been reported in the village on Sunday.”

Six containment zones

The total number of cases is 95 and the district authorities have declared six containment zones, preventing the spread of the coronavirus in the strategic areas.

