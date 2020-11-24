Health Dept. braces for cyclone Nivar

DMHOs told to form teams to be deployed at relief centres

With the severe cyclonic storm Nivar likely to cause heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Rayalaseema and South Coastal districts in Andhra Pradesh, the Department of Health and Family Welfare has sounded alert and asked the officials to brace up for any emergency.

Health and Family Welfare, Commissioner Katamneni Bhaskar asked the District Medical and Health Officers to form teams which will be deployed at relief centres and keep drugs, disinfectants ready in sufficient quantities.

Medical camps

He asked to officials to make arrangements for alternative power sources such as generators at hospitals including PHCs at villages, two ambulances at the PHCs in the high-risk areas. Officials were also told to deploy physical and mental trauma teams, identify vendors for food supply, shift pregnant women with due dates around the week to hospitals and organise medical camps in medium risk areas.

Rain forecast

As per the forecast, the districts in Ralayaseema and South Coastal region are likely to receive heavy to extreme rainfall on November 25 and 26. During the same days, Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall.