Health camp held as part of week-long birthday celebrations of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister

December 19, 2022 01:32 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - TIRUPATI

A mega health camp was organised on Sunday in Srikalahasti constituency, as part of the week-long celebrations to mark Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s birthday on December 21.

The camp, fourth in a series of charitable activities planned across the constituency, was organised by MLA B. Madhusudhan Reddy with the support from Gleneagles Global Health City (Chennai), Narayanadri Hospital, Sankalpa Hospital, Balaji Hospital and Venkataraman Hospital, all from Tirupati.

As many as 18,261 persons had enrolled themselves at the camp as outpatients, while 150 medical specialists, along with 200 supporting staff, provided treatment to them.

Mr. Madhusudhan Reddy said the health crisis caused by the pandemic showed the importance of healthy living, and appealed to public to take care of their health.

As part of the celebrations, a mega job mela was held on Saturday, where multinational companies from Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Sri City converged at Srikalahasti to recruit 1,120 youth in Information Technology and 1035 in non-IT sectors. Thirteen differently-abled persons also got appointment orders on the occasion.

On Friday, a mega blood donation camp was held that saw participation of 526 members.