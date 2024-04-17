Headmaster ‘beats’ students for poor marks, apologises later

April 17, 2024 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The headmaster of a government primary school at Jangalapalle village of Peddapanjani mandal reportedly beat six students, including five girls of Class V, for securing poor marks in the summative tests. The incident was said to have taken place on April 15 (Monday).

According to sources, the headmaster of the mandal parishad primary school, identified as Ramachandra, had reportedly summoned the students, five girls and a boy, and hit them with a stick for scoring low marks. Unable to bear the pain, the victims ran from school and went to their respective houses, wept and broke down in the process.

On Tuesday, the kids’ parents visited the school and sought an explanation from the headmaster regarding the matter. As there was no response from Ramachandra, the visibly upset parents took the matter to the notice of the mandal Educational Officer. Though the mandal-level officials tried to pacify the parents, the latter insisted that the headmaster should be suspended.

When contacted on this issue, District Educational Officer, Devaraj, said that the headmaster and the mandal educational officer had met him on Wednesday. “The headmaster has confessed to beating the students. He has apologised to the parents and the officials over the incident, saying that he did so out of frustration over the students getting poor marks. We will further look into the matter,” he said.