HC suspends govt. order on jumbling of Inter practical exams

The High Court of Andhra Pradesh has given an interim order suspending the order of the Government of A.P. to hold practical examinations in jumbling method, just a day before the Intermediate practical examinations are scheduled to begin on March 11.

Justice Battu Devanand issued the order on the basis of a petition stating that the government has withdrawn an earlier order given in December 2021 and given a new order on March 3 giving directions to hold practical examinations in a jumbled manner.

The court observed that such last minute changes may cause difficulties for college managements to hold practicals.