HC suspends CRDA notification for 4 weeks

The High Court has suspended the gazette notification through which the government had proposed an amendment to CRDA master plan for creating a new residential zone (R-5), for four weeks, and posted the matter for further hearing on June 17.

The new zone is meant for the construction of houses for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and about 1,000 acres has been earmarked for it in Krishnayapalem, Venkatapalem, Nidamarru, Kuragallu, Mandadam and Inavolu villages.

The beneficiaries are from Duggirala, Mangalagiri, Pedakakani and Tadepalli mandals in Guntur district and also Vijayawada and Guntur cities.

Zoning regulations

As per CRDA zoning regulations, Amaravati Capital City has four zones — Village Planning Zone (R-1), Low Density Zone (R-2), Medium to High Density Zone (R-3) and High Density Zone (R-4).

Justices D.V.V.S. Somayajulu and K. Lalitha Kumari ordered that the notification should be suspended upon concurring with the petitioners’ argument that a public hearing is to be compulsorily held as per Section 41 of the AP-CRDA Act before making alterations to the master plan.

The judges have stressed the need for addressing the concerns raised by farmers who gave their land under the Land Pooling Scheme.