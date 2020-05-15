Andhra Pradesh

HC suspends CRDA notification for 4 weeks

Judges see merit in plea for public hearing on the matter

The High Court has suspended the gazette notification through which the government had proposed an amendment to CRDA master plan for creating a new residential zone (R-5), for four weeks, and posted the matter for further hearing on June 17.

The new zone is meant for the construction of houses for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and about 1,000 acres has been earmarked for it in Krishnayapalem, Venkatapalem, Nidamarru, Kuragallu, Mandadam and Inavolu villages.

The beneficiaries are from Duggirala, Mangalagiri, Pedakakani and Tadepalli mandals in Guntur district and also Vijayawada and Guntur cities.

Zoning regulations

As per CRDA zoning regulations, Amaravati Capital City has four zones — Village Planning Zone (R-1), Low Density Zone (R-2), Medium to High Density Zone (R-3) and High Density Zone (R-4).

Justices D.V.V.S. Somayajulu and K. Lalitha Kumari ordered that the notification should be suspended upon concurring with the petitioners’ argument that a public hearing is to be compulsorily held as per Section 41 of the AP-CRDA Act before making alterations to the master plan.

The judges have stressed the need for addressing the concerns raised by farmers who gave their land under the Land Pooling Scheme.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 16, 2020 12:31:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/hc-suspends-crda-notification-for-4-weeks/article31596611.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY