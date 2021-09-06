HC strikes down online admissions for Intermediate

Conventional system to be followed for current year

The High Court on Monday struck down a notification issued by the government for online admissions to Intermediate courses and directed that the conventional system should be followed for the current academic year.

The proposed online admissions could be done from the next year but after taking the opinions of all stakeholders, the court ordered during the hearing on a petition by the Central Andhra Junior College Managements’ Association that challenged the Board of Intermediate (BIE)’s decision to make the admissions online.

The BIE had called for online applications from September 13 to 23 and made it clear that the statutory reservations would be implemented as usual.

The petitioner’s argument was that there were no proper guidelines for conducting the admissions online and it was apparently a hasty move. The BIE’s counsel contended that online admissions were meant to avoid physical contacts which could lead to the spread of COVID-19.

However, the court faulted the proposed online admission process and said the BIE could take it up later after holding due consultations.