HC seeks report on withdrawal of cases against MLAs, MPs

A Division Bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court comprising Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice M. Satyanarayana Murthy on Wednesday directed the Principal Secretary (Home) to submit a report on the withdrawal of prosecution of sitting and former MPs / MLAs in various cases, without its permission, by December 24.

They were hearing a petition filed under Article 226 of the Constitution by Registrar-General of the High Court consequent upon a suo motu notice taken by it of the purported withdrawal of cases by the government in exercise of its powers under Section.321 of the Indian Penal Code.

According to a letter written by the Principal Secretary (Home) to the Registrar General of the High Court on November 22, the government issued nine G.Os for withdrawal of prosecution after September 16, 2020.

Some of the leaders involved in those cases are Rajampet MP P.V. Midhun Reddy, TTD chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, MLAs V. Rajani (Chilakaluripet), Malladi Vishnu (Vijayawada Central), Samineni Udayabhanu (Jaggaiahpet), Gangula Brijendra Reddy (Allagadda), Jakkampudi Raja (Rajanagaram) and Meka Venkata Prathap Appa Rao (Nuzvid) and YSR Congress leader Virupaksha Jayachandra Reddy (Chittoor district).

The Chief Justice ordered that the government submit a report on the G.Os pursuant to the Supreme Court’s judgment in Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay and others V/s Union of India by the above date.