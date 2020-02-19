HC reserves interim orders on move to shift offices

Chief Justice of High Court of Andhra Pradesh, Justice J.K Maheswari on Tuesday reserved the interim orders on the petition filed by the land owners against G.O. Ms. No. 13 shifting the offices of the Commissionerate of Vigilance and Enforcement and the Chairman of Commissionerates of Enquiries from the Government Interim Complex at Velagapudi to Kurnool.
The land owners filed a petition on February 3, challenging the G.O. and urging the court to quash the orders.
Ms. Justice Maheswari heard the arguments put forth by the petitioners represented by advocate Karumanchi Anil and Advocate General S. Subramaniyam.
While the petitioners argued that the G.O. was issued with mala fide intentions and without following proper administrative procedure, the Advocate General said that shifting of offices was necessitated due to shortage of space in the Government Interim Complex.
