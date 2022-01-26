HC orders removal of abusive content against judges on social media

Court expresses displeasure over Twitter, FB, Youtube not adhering to instructions

The High Court of Andhra Pradesh has ordered that all the abusive content against the judges of the court posted on various social media sites should be immediately removed.

During the hearing of a suo motu case filed against 49 persons, including an MP, the court expressed its displeasure over the attitude of Twitter, Facebook and Youtube for not adhering to the instructions to remove the posts.

The High Court said that the CBI letter to various agencies should be treated as an order and implemented.

In 2021, a Division Bench of Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice Lalitha Kanneganti hadissued suo motu notices to 49 persons, including a Member of Parliament and a former Member of Legislative Assembly, observing that they had made intimidating and abusive social media posts against judges.

Later, the court ordered the CBI to investigate the posts. The CBI took over the investigation and registered an FIR in the matter. It arrested a few persons responsible for the posts and issued lookout notices against some of them living outside India.