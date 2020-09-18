HC order against spirit of Constitution: Botcha

The interim orders of the Andhra Pradesh High Court staying all investigation into the alleged land scam in Amaravati is against the spirit of the Constitution and natural justice, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana has alleged.
“While the Chief Minister and his Cabinet Ministers have highest respect for the judiciary, the order is objectionable. The government constituted a SIT to probe the allegations of insider trading, the investigating agency came up with its findings, and the ACB booked cases,” the Minister told the media at the YSRCP central office at Tadepalli on Thursday.
“In the run-up to the elections too we had highlighted the issue of large-scale corruption in Amaravati, and people supported us with their mandate. We have no objection if the accused persons approach the court. But the court order is against the spirit of the Constitution,” said Mr. Satyanarayana.
Terming it as unprecedented, Mr. Satyanarayana said there were instances when the government had ordered a probe into the previous dispensation’s scams.
“The judiciary is one of the four pillars of democracy that thrives when all the other institutions function independently and strongly,” the Minister said.
