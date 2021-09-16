HC moved against new property tax system

Stay sought on its implementation

Civil society organisations have moved the High Court against the new property tax regime based on the capital value of a property adopted by the urban local bodies across the State.

The move follows a resolution by the Pattana Pourasanghala Aikya Vedika or Urban Civil Societies United Front comprising civil society organisations from across the State.

At a press conference here on Thursday, Tax Payers’ Association representatives and State Bar Council member Sunkara Rajendra Prasad and senior advocate Narra Srinivas said a writ petition had been filed on September 14 against the new tax regime which was unconstitutional.

Mr. Rajendra Prasad said the writ petition had been registered as WP SR No. 27335/2021 with the High Court. “Capital value of a property becomes a reality only when it is sold and property owner loses the property upon selling it. Levying tax on such a component is against any taxation principle,” he said.

TPA secretary M.V. Anjaneyulu said that the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation did not pay heed to requests to extend time and receive objections through email. He said several objections submitted were not discussed by the corporation.

AP Urban Citizens’ Forum convenor Ch. Babu Rao said the civil society organisations sought a stay against the new regime until the writ petition is disposed of.

TPA president V. Sambireddy, treasurer V.S. Rama Raju and others were present.