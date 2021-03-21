HC judge recuses from hearing on SEC plea

Ramesh Kumar seeks CBI probe into leakage of correspondence with Governor

A writ petition filed in the High Court by the State Election Commissioner N. Ramesh Kumar for a CBI inquiry into the alleged leakage of his correspondence with Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on various issues, which he considered are privileged communications, was referred by Justice R. Raghunandan Rao to Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami for posting before another judge.

In fact, Justice Raghunandan Rao recused from the matter and wanted it to be handled by someone on the bench.

Mr. Ramesh Kumar approached the court seeking a CBI inquiry into the leakage of his letters to the Governor and his application for leave.

He informed the court that Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and Botcha Satyanarayana claimed to have seen on social media the contents of his correspondence with the Governor, which also included his discussion on the notices served to him by the Privileges Committee of the Legislative Assembly.

It may be noted that Mr. Ramesh Kumar had met the Governor several times in the recent past and apprised him of the conduct of various elections, and certain issues between him and the government that had to be resolved by the courts.