HC Chief Justice prays at Dwaraka Tirumala temple

Eluru district Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh welcoming High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and his wife, at Dwaraka Tirumala temple on Saturday. | Photo Credit: BY SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

He was extended ‘Purna Kumba Swagatam’

Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra had darshan of Lord Venkateswara Swamy, along with his family at the Dwaraka Tirumala temple in Eluru district on Saturday.

Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh and temple Executive Officer Vendra Trinadha Rao, welcomed him and the priests extended ‘Purna Kumba Swagatam’.

The temple authorities gave ‘prasadam’ and the priests blessed Justice Mishra and his family members.

Eluru District Judge Ch. Purushottam, Revenue Divisional Officer Penchala Kishore and other officers were present.