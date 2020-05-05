Andhra Pradesh

HC adjourns SEC case to today

The High Court adjourned to May 5 the hearing of the petitions that challenged the validity of the ordinance through which the tenure of the State Election Commissioner (SEC) was reduced to three years.

Advocates representing the main petitioner N. Ramesh Kumar who ceased to be the SEC following the promulgation of the ordinance argued that the purpose of the “impugned legislation” was to remove him from the post with “ulterior motives”.

