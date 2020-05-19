HC adjourns hearing into petitions against liquor sales

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday adjourned to next week the hearing into petitions which sought directions to the State government to not permit liquor sales during the lockdown.
The petitioners approached the court raising objection to allowing the liquor shops to do business when the lockdown was in force.
They expressed the apprehension that there was a danger of the spread of coronavirus if social distance was not maintained and questioned the rationale behind the government's decision to open the liquor outlets at this critical juncture in the battle against the pandemic.
The advocate appearing for the government told the court that the relevant lockdown guidelines were followed. The court ordered the government to file a detailed affidavit.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism