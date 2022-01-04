HC adjourns case on movie ticket rates

A Division Bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court comprising Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice M. Satyanarayana Murthy posted the case related to rates of admission to cinemas, for further hearing in the first week of February.

The adjournment came in the wake of the judges taking note of a submission made by Advocate General S. Sriram, that a G.O. had been issued for reconstituting the committee which was looking into the matter and the same was under examination.

Meanwhile, hearing of the petitions that challenged the shifting of the State Human Rights Commission and the Institution of Lokayukta and Upa-Lokayukta to Kurnool, has been adjourned by three weeks.

Appearing for the petitioners, advocate D.S.N.V. Prasad Babu said the question was whether it was open for the government to shift the said offices when they were supposed to be a part of the Justice City in Amaravati, for which a declaration had been made previously.