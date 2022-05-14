Harichandan, wife pray at Tirumala

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Saturday offered prayers at the temple of Lord Venkateswara here. He was accompanied by his wife Suprava.

On his arrival at the main temple complex, Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy and TTD Executive officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, among others, accorded him a traditional reception and led him into the sanctum sanctorum.

The Governor, after arriving in Tirupati in the evening after taking part in the 12 th convocation of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) in Anantapur, drove up straight to Tirumala.

Soon after darshan, the priests rendered ‘Vedasirvachanams’ on him and his entourage, while Mr. Reddy presented him a memento and ‘laddu’ prasadam.

The Governor and his wife also offered prayers at the Goddess Padmavati temple in Tiruchanoor.